Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 209,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
