Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 209,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

