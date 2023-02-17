Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ATEC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,435,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,435,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,300. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Alphatec by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

