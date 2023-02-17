Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

DFIN opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.70. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.