Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $38.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

