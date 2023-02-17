Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 386.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

