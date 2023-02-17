Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 647 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 193.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.56 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.