Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 336 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 82.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

