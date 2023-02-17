Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 342 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter worth $366,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of UGI by 140.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in UGI by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. 36,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,525. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.64%.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

