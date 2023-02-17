Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 565 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.