Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $299,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Shell by 317.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 668,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,265,000 after buying an additional 508,257 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Shell by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 805,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 190,334 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 1.4 %

Shell stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

