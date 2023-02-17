Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $120.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.12.

Ambarella stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $145.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

