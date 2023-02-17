American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Financial Comparison

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 2 12 2 0 2.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

American Airlines Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.02%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 21.14, indicating that its stock price is 2,014% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $48.97 billion 0.22 $127.00 million ($0.01) -1,636.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 4.52 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group 0.26% -4.22% 0.49% Global Crossing Airlines Group -20.94% -849.22% -36.04%

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific. The company was founded on December 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

