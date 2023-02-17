Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 47.6% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 690.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.25. The stock had a trading volume of 887,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,890. The firm has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

