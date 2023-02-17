Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.73. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,600. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

