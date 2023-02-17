Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $283.00 million-$291.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.16)-$(0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPL. Citigroup lowered Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

AMPL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 332,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

