Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $283.00 million-$291.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.16)-$(0.11) EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPL. Citigroup lowered Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.
Amplitude Trading Down 0.7 %
AMPL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 332,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $22.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
Featured Stories
