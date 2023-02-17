Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Citigroup

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $192.85. 1,455,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,176. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.