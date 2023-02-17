Analysts Issue Forecasts for CSL Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for CSL in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will earn $4.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for CSL’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CSL Stock Performance

Shares of CSLLY traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.06. 24,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,367. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

