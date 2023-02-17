Analysts Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Target Price at C$15.71

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Shawcor from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.28. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.44 and a 1-year high of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$335.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$324.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Shawcor will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

