Analyzing Samsara (NYSE:IOT) & TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Samsara has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 19.20 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -14.95 TDCX $410.74 million 4.80 $76.82 million $0.53 26.04

This table compares Samsara and TDCX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TDCX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Samsara and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 4 0 2.67 TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Samsara presently has a consensus target price of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 31.79%. TDCX has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Samsara’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than TDCX.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65% TDCX 16.93% 21.56% 17.46%

Summary

TDCX beats Samsara on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

