Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.
Shares of ANDE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. 23,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,316. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.
The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.
