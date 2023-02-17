Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. 23,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,316. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Andersons Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

