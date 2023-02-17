Ankr Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $314.31 million and $83.80 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00027916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00216858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,766.85 or 0.99998758 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

