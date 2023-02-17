Anomaly Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,021 shares during the period. Alteryx accounts for 1.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $24,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Alteryx Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

NYSE:AYX traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

