Anomaly Capital Management LP Has $210.28 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Anomaly Capital Management LP lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 454,300 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up about 11.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $210,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

LW traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

