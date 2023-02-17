Anomaly Capital Management LP Has $39.63 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Anomaly Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,528 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for 2.1% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of Saia worth $39,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $276.48. 59,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,993. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $306.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.93. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

