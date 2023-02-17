Anqa Management LLC Purchases 203,174 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Anqa Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,174 shares during the period. WideOpenWest comprises 4.9% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Anqa Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of WideOpenWest worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.82. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $22.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WideOpenWest Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.