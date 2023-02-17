Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $27.54 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.