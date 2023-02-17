Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c rating. The company traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $25.94. 800,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,806,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.
In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.
