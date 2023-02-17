AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $110.69, but opened at $115.00. AptarGroup shares last traded at $118.96, with a volume of 53,246 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after purchasing an additional 571,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $59,104,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $47,637,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

