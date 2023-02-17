ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.09 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.