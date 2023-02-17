Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

ACLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.25. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $77,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,790 shares of company stock worth $729,411. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

