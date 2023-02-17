Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $68.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after buying an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after acquiring an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

