Ardor Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Ardor has a market cap of $104.56 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00079475 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00057512 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010001 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00029553 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003736 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001793 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.
