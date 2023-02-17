Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.5 %

ACRE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,886. The company has a market cap of $635.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

