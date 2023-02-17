AREX Capital Management LP Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

AREX Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises 2.2% of AREX Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $8,144,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 90,622 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,407.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 361,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 337,283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 445,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 150,105 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

