AREX Capital Management LP Invests $1.54 Million in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Enhabit makes up approximately 1.0% of AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AREX Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Enhabit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,662,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $9,221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,951,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EHAB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

