Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.71 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $64.31 million and $6.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,123,666 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

