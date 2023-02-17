Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,118 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $123.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.