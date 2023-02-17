Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 473,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 440,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,075. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $65,602,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 448,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after buying an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

