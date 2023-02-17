Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 473,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.
Arrow Electronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 440,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,075. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $65,602,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 448,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after buying an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.