Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given New GBX 6,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($66.76) to GBX 6,000 ($72.83) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ashtead Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.63) to GBX 5,000 ($60.69) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.58) to GBX 6,000 ($72.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,589.33.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Ashtead Group stock opened at $278.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $296.19.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.