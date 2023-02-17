ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,304,500 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,447,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,045.0 days.
ASICS Stock Performance
ASCCF remained flat at $23.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. ASICS has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $23.40.
About ASICS
