ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,304,500 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,447,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,045.0 days.

ASICS Stock Performance

ASCCF remained flat at $23.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. ASICS has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

About ASICS

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods. It offers sportswear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Greater China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and Other Regions. The company was founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

