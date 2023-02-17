Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given New GBX 1,900 Price Target at Citigroup

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from GBX 1,400 ($16.99) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.12) to GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($19.79) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.28) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,746.67 ($21.20).

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,935 ($23.49) on Monday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,223 ($14.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,964 ($23.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,755.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,565.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2,198.86.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

