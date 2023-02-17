Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AC stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $808.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Associated Capital Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

