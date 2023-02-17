ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $47.67. Approximately 16,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 31,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

ATN International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99.

ATN International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.58%.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

