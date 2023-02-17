AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

ATRC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 379,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

