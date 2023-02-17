Augur Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125.19 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Augur has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $10.97 or 0.00044586 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and $125.19 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
