Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,340,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,645,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
