Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,340,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,645,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

