AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 106,573 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,573 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

