AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,933 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $203,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $203,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,226.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,540. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

