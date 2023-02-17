AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,378 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

