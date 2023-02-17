AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $16.43 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536,544 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Lumen Technologies worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

